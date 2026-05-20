Suspected suicide of NISM aspirant: Over 1000 students protest at Manipal Academy of BFSI in Thanisandra

BENGALURU: The suspected suicide of a 24-year-old graduate student who had been undergoing coaching for the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) examination at Manipal Academy of BFSI in Thanisandra has sparked massive protests at the campus.

The deceased has been identified as Chinnu Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Kumar's body was found hanging from a window grill in the institute's hostel around 2.30 pm on Monday. Students who saw the body, alerted the management and the police.

Over a thousand students have participated in the agitations since Monday night, alleging harassment by the management as the reason behind Kumar's decision to end his life. On Tuesday, the students staged a candlelight march on the campus, raising slogans and displaying placards demanding justice.

Kumar's parents are yet to arrive in Bengaluru, and based on their complaint, the Kothanur police will register a case.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggested that Kumar was working as a contract-based private bank employee while training for the NISM exam at the private institution. He had failed the examination twice, and the management did not treat him properly, claimed students.



Speaking to TNIE, a student alleged that humiliation and mental harassment by the management had forced Kumar to take the extreme step. According to the student, Kumar had joined a four-month-long training programme for the NISM examination. He had reportedly written the examination seven times and failed each attempt by one mark.

Following this, the management asked a private bank to stop Kumar's stipend, the student claimed. He also claimed that Kumar was humiliated and mentally pressured by the management.

Another student alleged that the management did not give them enough freedom. The campus gates remained closed after 8 pm, and students attending training sessions from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm barely had time to speak with their parents, as they were again burdened with assignments.

A female student also alleged that some faculty members consumed alcohol and used vulgar language.

The students also said they had to pay Rs 1,500 each time they appear for the examination, and if they failed, they were allegedly given only one week to reappear for the test. If the students requested more time, the management would harass them and ask them to leave if they cant pay the money, the students claimed.