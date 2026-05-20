‘Three years of misgovernance’: BJP slams Karnataka govt over corruption, stalled development claims

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka celebrates completing three years in office, state BJP President BY Vijayendra accused CM Siddaramaiah of using guarantee schemes and the convention to blackmail his party high command to protect his chair.

The Congress government can print the banners based on their self-praising report card, but the people of Karnataka will print their real report card at the ballot box, he said.

“People are asking one simple question: Celebrate what? Celebrate guarantees that are irregular, delayed, and used more as election tools than welfare commitments? Celebrate ordinary citizens being pushed into hardship through price hikes of essential commodities?

Celebrate scams, commissions, and the diversion of public resources meant for people’s welfare to satisfy your High Command? Celebrate turning Karnataka into an ATM for your high command, only to protect your chair?” the BJP leader questioned the Congress leaders.

Stating that there has been no development in the state under the Congress government, the BJP leader said that contractors’ bills are unpaid, infrastructure works are stalled, and projects are delayed. Vijayendra stated that the Congress government has failed in finances, development, welfare delivery, law and order, and in protecting Karnataka’s dignity.

“What Congress calls a celebration is actually a reminder of three years of misgovernance, corruption, appeasement, administrative collapse, and betrayal of people’s trust,” he stated.