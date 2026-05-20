We are partners of choice, Canadian envoy to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Chris Cooter, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s official residence, Cauvery, on Tuesday. Officials described the meeting as the Canadian High Commissioner’s first formal bilateral engagement with a southern Indian state.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, energy and innovation sectors. Canada already has a strong presence in Karnataka across industries including technology, aerospace, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

Cooter described Karnataka and Canada as “partners of choice” and said Bengaluru was increasingly emerging as a global innovation corridor with deep-tech talent, advanced industry, research institutions and integrated supply chains.

He said Canada was committed to deepening trade, energy and people-to-people ties with Karnataka. The envoy also noted that several Indian technology firms operating in Canada including Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, are headquartered or rooted in Karnataka, employing thousands of workers across Canadian provinces.

The Karnataka government also invited senior Canadian ministerial participation in major global events hosted in the state, including the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Global Investors Meet and Aero India.