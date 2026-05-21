70–80 pc pharmacies remained open in Karnataka despite nationwide bandh

BENGALURU: Despite a nationwide bandh call by pharmacy associations protesting against online medicine sales and abnormal discounting by e-pharmacy platforms, a majority of medical shops across Karnataka remained operational on Wednesday, according to the Karnataka Drugs Control Department.

Dr Umesh Shantharaj, Additional Drugs Controller, Karnataka, said around 70–80% of the state’s nearly 44,000 medical sales establishments continued operations to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines and prevent hardship to patients.

“Major chain stores remained open. Several pharmacies also wore black ribbons as symbolic support for the protest while continuing services,” he said. The department said it had made extensive preparations ahead of the bandh after receiving prior information from pharmacy associations.

Dr Shantharaj said the department’s Commissioner K Srinivas, had directed district officers to monitor the situation and coordinate with local authorities.

“He also wrote to all Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners across the state to ensure there were no law-and-order issues and that patients did not face difficulties in obtaining medicines,” Dr Shantharaj said.