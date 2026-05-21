AxisCades Aerospace to invest Rs 6k crore, seeks 200 acres in Devanahalli

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Wednesday that Bengaluru-based AxisCades Aerospace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd would invest Rs 6,000 crore to set up an aerospace and defence facility in Devanahalli. The company has asked for a 200-acre land parcel and expressed its intent to construct a 1.8-km runway there.

“The primary objective of AxisCades Aerospace is to establish an integrated hub across 200 acres for manufacturing, testing and maintenance in aerospace, defence, semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation sectors. The company also plans to set up a domestic research and development centre under global partnerships,” Patil said.

He added that in response to the company’s requests, he suggested airports at Hassan, Vijayapura and Shivamogga for consideration.

Representatives from the company, however, insisted on building the facility close to their Devanahalli unit, and Patil directed officials to identify suitable land where runway construction would also be feasible.

“The project is expected to generate 20,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs in the state. AxisCades also intends to develop aerospace and defence infrastructure, including missile sub systems, radar and sensor systems, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for fighter aircraft.