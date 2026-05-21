Congress delaying polls fearing defeat: Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that the ruling Congress has been delaying elections to the councils of the city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority fearing its defeat.

The government should have conducted the elections long ago. But now, the ruling party’s internal assessment itself says that it will lose all five corporations in the city.

The government wants to delay the elections because of this fear, he told reporters here. Ashoka criticised the government for attempting to acquire farmers’ land at Bidadi for a township project.

Accusing the government of repeatedly postponing the elections, Ashoka said this decision is nothing but a betrayal of the people of Bengaluru. The ruling Congress created five corporations in Bengaluru and now it is not ready to conduct elections to them, fearing its defeat.

Ashoka alleged that DCM DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, wants the elections to be delayed till he becomes chief minister. Due to the ruling Congress’ infighting, garbage is piling up on the streets of Bengaluru and no development work is happening.

The Congress government is responsible for this. The court has given another deadline and elections should be held by then. The BJP is ready for the elections. The government should announce the election without any delay, he said.