Congress high command, CM will decide on cabinet expansion, rejig: Karnataka minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said that the Congress high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will decide on the cabinet expansion or reshuffle, and there is no confusion in the state unit of the party.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Khandre said that there are many factions within the opposition BJP’s state unit, and they have no moral right to talk about the Congress’ internal developments.

The minister slammed the Union Government over the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and essential commodities. “People of the country are asking them questions. When the UPA was in power, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400, now it has crossed Rs 1,000. What were the petrol and diesel prices then, and what are they today? What was the price of cooking gas then and now?” he asked.

The Congress leader said that the Congress has fulfilled the promises made to people by implementing the five guarantee schemes. “They criticised our guarantee schemes and had even stated that it was not possible to implement them. However, they have copied the same schemes in many states.

They have done it in Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra,” he said. Khandre said the State Government allocated Rs 52,000 crore for five guarantees and is also taking up development works in all the districts.

“They must admit that it was wrong to criticise our guarantee schemes and apologise to people of the country,” the minister said, and accused the Union Government of failingto fulfil its demands to provide housing to all and to double farmers’ income.

He also hit out at the Centre over the recent NEET question paper leak.