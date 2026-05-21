Congress high command likely to end Karnataka leadership uncertainty by May-end

BENGALURU: The Congress high command seems to have arrived at a juncture that it can no longer put on hold the decision to clear the confusion over leadership change or cabinet reshuffle in the state. Many senior Congress leaders, including some ministers, believe that the party central leadership will end uncertainty by May-end.

Party sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are likely to be called to New Delhi over the next few days to put an end to an issue that has hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa hinted at the high command taking the decision soon. “By this month-end, the decision will be made. Whatever must happen will happen. They (the high command) will find a solution to all this...,” he said, asked whether there will be a change in leadership or cabinet reshuffle.

Congress functionaries privately admit that the confusion over change in leadership that has lingered since November 2025, when the government reached the midway mark, has damaged the image of both the government and party.

They suggested that the high command, especially Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, should not take more time to settle the issue as the polls to five states have gotten over and the party has formed the UDF government in Kerala.