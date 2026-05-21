Farmers reject DCM’s claims, oppose GBIT project

BENGALURU: Byramangala Mattu Kanchugaranahalli Raithara Bhu Horata Hitharakshana Sangha, a farmers’ association comprising over 20 villages falling under Byramangala and Kunchugaranahalli Gram Panchayat in Bidadi, some 30 kms away from Bengaluru, has rejected Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar’s claim that 80% of farmers have agreed to the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT). They said they are not ready to part with their land for the project.

HG Prakash, ex-Byramangala Taluk Panchayat Member, Mandlahalli Nagarj, a farmer from Byramangala Grama Panchayat, and others claimed that those who were seen with the DCM and speaking for the project are into real estate business and hence will not speak in the interest of the farmers.

The farmers want to keep agriculture alive and pass it on to the next generation. “Some of them seen with the DCM are big landlords, they may benefit from the project, but our concern is with hundreds of farmers with less land or those who cultivate on leased land to make a living.

The DCM had promised to look into the welfare of small-time farmers and would address their concerns. We hope he sticks to his words,” said Prakash.

Nagaraj, who owns 40 acres of family land in Mandlahalli village, said it took 20 years for many farmers to turn the arid region into irrigated land, but now the government wants to take over it and make a township.