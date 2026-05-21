Farmers reject DCM’s claims, oppose GBIT project

BENGALURU: Byramangala Mattu Kanchugaranahalli Raithara Bhu Horata Hitharakshana Sangha, a farmers’ association comprising over 20 villages falling under Byramangala and Kunchugaranahalli Gram Panchayat in Bidadi, some 30 kms away from Bengaluru, has rejected Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar’s claim that 80% of farmers have agreed to the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT). They said they are not ready to part with their land for the project.
HG Prakash, ex-Byramangala Taluk Panchayat Member, Mandlahalli Nagarj, a farmer from Byramangala Grama Panchayat, and others claimed that those who were seen with the DCM and speaking for the project are into real estate business and hence will not speak in the interest of the farmers.
The farmers want to keep agriculture alive and pass it on to the next generation. “Some of them seen with the DCM are big landlords, they may benefit from the project, but our concern is with hundreds of farmers with less land or those who cultivate on leased land to make a living.
The DCM had promised to look into the welfare of small-time farmers and would address their concerns. We hope he sticks to his words,” said Prakash.
Nagaraj, who owns 40 acres of family land in Mandlahalli village, said it took 20 years for many farmers to turn the arid region into irrigated land, but now the government wants to take over it and make a township.
“Cultivation is our identity; the DCM wants to take over. Those who say they are for the project are very few in number, and they are doing this due to greed. If a survey is done, the majority of farmers will reject the claims made by the DCM,” Nagaraj said.
It is said that the farming community is planning a massive agitation by blocking a major road to send a message to the government that they are against the project.
GBDA Chairman claims support
As on Wednesday, 179 farmers, who own 2 acres to 30 acres, met the DCM at his official residence in Bengaluru and pledged support for the township project, said Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) Chairman GN Nataraju.
He said that from over 170 farmers, the government will get 2,669 acres and the farmers will also get better compensation and additional benefits.
“Initially when applications were invited for land acquisition, 1,367 applications were received out of which 258 were absent during hearing. Interestingly 567 farmers agreed on the day itself to part their land,” said Nataraju.