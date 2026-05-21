FIR against MLC Vishwanath over Rs 55 lakh loan dispute

MYSURU: An FIR has been registered against MLC H Vishwanath at the Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru following allegations of assault and non-payment of Rs 55 lakh loan. The case was registered on the directives of a court after Congress leader Kotehundi Mahadevu filed a complaint against Vishwanath.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place at the Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru, where Mahadevu had gone to demand repayment of the loan. He accused Vishwanath of verbally abusing him in obscene language and physically assaulting him by hitting him on the head.

Mahadevu alleged that in 2013, when Vishwanath was serving as an MP, he had borrowed Rs 55 lakh through former minister MTB Nagaraj. The amount was reportedly given to Vishwanath and his son Amit Devarahatti as a loan with an assurance that it would be repaid.

Mahadevu, however, claimed that despite repeated requests, the money was never returned and that he had been harassed over the issue. He further stated that due to the financial burden, he had mortgaged his property and was now facing family disputes and legal issues related to the debt.