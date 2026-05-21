Government will push farmers onto streets: Ashoka

BENGALURU: Slamming the state government’s decision to issue a notification to acquire land in Bidadi for the township project, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the move will be a betrayal of farmers.

“That area has fertile agricultural land with abundant coconut, mango, silk and milk production. The government is trying to grab such land and push farmers onto the streets.

In the meetings held by DCM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, they got fake farmers to project support for the acquisition. But the real farmers have clearly said they will not give their land, he told reporters.

He said the BJP has supported the Bidadi farmers’ struggle from the beginning and will continue to stand with them. “There is plenty of vacant land around Bengaluru.

When layouts like Kempegowda Layout and Shivaram Karanth Layout have lakhs of unsold flats, what is the need for new ones?” he said. “There are about 3,000 acres of government land in Bidadi itself, yet the government is eyeing farmers’ private land.”