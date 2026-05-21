Karnataka Government to start acquiring Bidadi land, notification in three days

BENGALURU: Amid much opposition from farmers, the State Government is all set to issue the land acquisition notification for the Greater Bengaluru Township Project in Bidadi in the next three days.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who met farmers from Bidadi on Wednesday, said 80% of the farmers are ready to give up their land, while funds to provide compensation to them will be released from the first week of June.

After meeting farmers, Shivakumar told reporters that most of them did not just give their nod for the project, but also wanted the compensation released at the earliest. “In the final land acquisition notification, three villages will be made into a pocket, and the compensation will be paid accordingly.” He further advised farmers not to sell their land now. “Once the township notification is issued, the price of land will increase. I have taken farmers into confidence and offered them higher compensation,” he added.

“This project was not done by me; it was done when HD Kumaraswamy was chief minister, and they had decided to pay Rs 8,000 per sqft to DLF, which had proposed a project here. But the company took the money back as the project was not feasible,” he added. “This region was subsequently declared a red zone, where buying and selling of land was not allowed,’’ he said.