Karnataka Government to start acquiring Bidadi land, notification in three days

BENGALURU: Amid much opposition from farmers, the State Government is all set to issue the land acquisition notification for the Greater Bengaluru Township Project in Bidadi in the next three days.
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who met farmers from Bidadi on Wednesday, said 80% of the farmers are ready to give up their land, while funds to provide compensation to them will be released from the first week of June.
After meeting farmers, Shivakumar told reporters that most of them did not just give their nod for the project, but also wanted the compensation released at the earliest. “In the final land acquisition notification, three villages will be made into a pocket, and the compensation will be paid accordingly.” He further advised farmers not to sell their land now. “Once the township notification is issued, the price of land will increase. I have taken farmers into confidence and offered them higher compensation,” he added.
“This project was not done by me; it was done when HD Kumaraswamy was chief minister, and they had decided to pay Rs 8,000 per sqft to DLF, which had proposed a project here. But the company took the money back as the project was not feasible,” he added. “This region was subsequently declared a red zone, where buying and selling of land was not allowed,’’ he said.
There are schemes for those who have lost land, and the details will be released later, he said. “50% will be given for residential purposes and 45% for commercial. There are chances of making a premier floor area ratio, which will bring more money to farmers,”
Shivakumar stressed. He said the township will be connected by Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road and NICE Road. The Satellite Town Ring Road will also be linked. The design of the township will be released once the land is acquired, he added.
The farmers and JDS leaders, including former PM HD Deve Gowda, have strongly opposed the project.
‘FIX TIME AND PLACE’
On Kumaraswamy throwing him a challenge for a debate on the township project in relation to farmers, Shivakumar said he is ready to go to any place that Kumaraswamy chooses. “I just need three days to get ready’’ he said.