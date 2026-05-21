Karnataka MLA Rayareddy calls fuel price hike ‘harsh’, says Karnataka finances remain strong

BENGALURU: Financial Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MLA from Yelaburga, Basavaraj Rayareddy, strongly criticised the recent hike in diesel and petrol prices, describing it as “harsh” on the common people.

Speaking to reporters, Rayareddy said that the Union Government, which imposes a heavy 31% tax on fuel, should immediately offer relief to citizens. “In comparison to neighbouring states, Karnataka has kept its taxes on diesel and petrol lower. That is precisely why fuel rates in Karnataka remain cheaper than in neighbouring states,” he pointed out.

On concerns raised by reporters about Karnataka’s finances and the delay in payment of Gruha Lakshmi amounts for the past three months, Rayareddy said that Karnataka’s financial position remains robust.

“The state’s finances are in good condition. The delay in Gruha Lakshmi disbursements occurred because the financial year ended on March 31. Accounts and books needed to be reconciled and matched. This is a routine annual exercise and not a matter of any major concern and the dues will obviously be paid,” he said.

Rayareddy highlighted Karnataka’s strong performance in GST collections. “Karnataka stands as the second highest GST-collecting state in the country after Maharashtra. We are ahead of economically powerful states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and even Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The CM’s Financial Advisor criticised the Union Government’s financial management, stating that its finances could be better managed. He contrasted this with Karnataka’s proactive welfare measures despite fiscal challenges.

He emphasised the scale of the State Government’s welfare initiatives. Karnataka is providing financial assistance to over 1.25 crore women under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He said unemployment allowance is being given to youngsters. He said power bills are being subsidised.