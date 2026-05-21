Three allegedly flee with 1.8 kg gold worth Rs 3 crore after duping jewellery manager in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Malleswaram police are on the hunt for three men who allegedly cheated a sales manager of a jewellery store and escaped with 1.8 kg of gold ornaments, worth Rs 3 crore. The accused allegedly convinced the manager to carry different jewellery pieces to their office under the pretext of purchasing them wholesale.

The complainant, Mahendra Kumar D Jain, has been working as a sales manager at Mehwa Gold Pvt Ltd at Nagarathpet for the past six years.

On May 16, the showroom manager told him to meet a person named Paresh Soni, who runs Mahi Enterprises on Sampige Road in Malleswaram and had expressed interest in purchasing gold jewellery from their shop.

Kumar, along with another employee named Prakash, carried around 3kg of gold jewellery in a bag from their office to Soni’s office. There, they were introduced to two other men, identified as Shyam and Chandrashekhar Rao. After selecting the jewellery, the remaining ornaments were returned to the complainant.

Soni then handed over the selected gold ornaments, weighing around 1.8 kg and consisting of various models and designs, to Chandrashekhar Rao, who was seated in an adjacent cabin. Soni told Rao to prepare a list and take photographs of the designs.

But Rao allegedly took hold of the jewellery and fled from the office. Soon after, Shyam also left the office, claiming that he would bring Rao back, but he too did not return.

The complainant alleged that the accused had planned the theft by pretending to inspect and photograph the jewellery designs. The police said that a case has been registered and they are analysing CCTV footage.