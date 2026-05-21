Treasure worth Rs 8 crore in international market: HK Patil

GADAG: Law and Tourism minister HK Patil on Wednesday said that the treasure found at Lakkundi is worth Rs eight crore as per antique value in international market. The treasure consists of 466 grams of rare old gold ornaments. The ornaments are about 600 years old, the minister said.

“The Commissioner of the Archaeological Department had formed a seven-member committee under the chairmanship of Gadag Deputy Commissioner and the committee has now given its report. The committee was told to determine the value of the treasure,” he said.

The Ritti family members were felicitated as a family member, 15-year-old boy Prajwal, had handed over the treasure found while preparing the foundation for their house in Lakkundi in January.

Siddu Patil, State Committee Member, Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority said they have started archaeological exploration and collected many artifacts.