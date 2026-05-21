Youth killed in Karnataka's Mandya after bar brawl over ‘boss’ remark

MYSURU: A 29-year-old man, who had come to celebrate his pregnant wife’s baby shower, was murdered in Mandya district on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Chunchanagahalli village in Maddur taluk.

The incident occurred near K Honnalagere village under the jurisdiction of Maddur police station. According to the police, Sunil had gone out with his friends to a bar. After the party, while leaving the bar, Sunil addressed the cashier as ‘boss’ and a verbal altercation broke out between Sunil and a group of youths from Ajjahalli over the remark.

Later in the night, while Sunil and his friends were travelling on a motorcycle, a group of assailants allegedly arrived in a car and attacked them. The attackers targeted only Sunil and assaulted him. He suffered severe injuries and died while being shifted to hospital.

Interestingly, the two others travelling with him escaped without injuries, raising further suspicion and prompting a detailed investigation. Mandya SP Dr VJ Shobharani inspected the murder site.