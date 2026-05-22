44.2 mm rain brings down several trees in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Most parts of the city received sudden heavy showers from Thursday evening till late into the night. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded 44.2 mm rain till 8.30 pm.

The summer showers brought down over half a dozen trees across the city resulting in traffic jams. While heavy rainfall was reported near Vijaynagar, Shanthinagar, Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Rajajinagar and KR Market, hailstorms were reported at surrounding areas of Majestic and Mysuru Bank.

Due to flooding of roads and peak traffic hours, vehicular movement was hit across Central Business District areas. A large tree was uprooted at Shankar Mutt, resulting in over 15 BMTC buses getting stuck for an hour. Similar scenes were witnessed at Indiranagar 16th Cross after a huge tree fell on a parked car.

At Dooravani Nagar near KR Puram, a scooter and an electric pole were damaged in a tree fall. This also led to a traffic pile-up till Ramamurthy Nagar. At Kethamaranahalli, a huge tree fell on the Varadarajaswamy Temple. As per municipal officials, there were no causalities.

Due to the rain, officials shut the KR Circle underpass which led to even more traffic.