Air India aircraft suffers tail strike at Bengaluru airport after wake turbulence

BENGALURU: An Air India Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday after encountering wake turbulence caused by a departing Boeing 747 aircraft, sources said.
The Air India flight AI2651, operating from Delhi to Bengaluru, was approaching the runway when a Boeing 747, known for its massive size and engine thrust, took off ahead of it from the same runway, the sources added.
Sources said the larger aircraft generated strong “wake turbulence”, a phenomenon caused by disturbed air currents left behind by an aircraft during takeoff. “It was not weather-related turbulence or gusty winds. This was a case of wake turbulence,” a source said.
According to sources, the pilot realised the aircraft was being affected by the turbulence and immediately decided to abort the landing and carry out a precautionary go-around manoeuvre. During the manoeuvre, the aircraft’s tail struck the runway.
The incident occurred between 11 am and noon. “The pilot was cautious enough to immediately take a go-around call. It was the right thing to do,” the source added, noting that the incident was not attributed to pilot error.
An Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2651 landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”
The airline said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection and the incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures.
As a result of the incident, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled. “Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest,” the spokesperson said. Air India also expressed regret and reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remained its “highest priority”.