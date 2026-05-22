Air India aircraft suffers tail strike at Bengaluru airport after wake turbulence

BENGALURU: An Air India Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday after encountering wake turbulence caused by a departing Boeing 747 aircraft, sources said.

The Air India flight AI2651, operating from Delhi to Bengaluru, was approaching the runway when a Boeing 747, known for its massive size and engine thrust, took off ahead of it from the same runway, the sources added.

Sources said the larger aircraft generated strong “wake turbulence”, a phenomenon caused by disturbed air currents left behind by an aircraft during takeoff. “It was not weather-related turbulence or gusty winds. This was a case of wake turbulence,” a source said.

According to sources, the pilot realised the aircraft was being affected by the turbulence and immediately decided to abort the landing and carry out a precautionary go-around manoeuvre. During the manoeuvre, the aircraft’s tail struck the runway.