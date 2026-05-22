Hangyo Ice Creams inaugurates manufacturing unit at Tirupati

HUBBALLI: Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (May 21). A unit with production capacity of 1,00,000 litres per day marks a transformational phase in Hangyo’s growth story and reinforces the company’s commitment. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Shrimad Vidyadeeshteertha seer of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Parthagali Jeevottam Mutt.

The event was attended by T G Bharath, Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing, and MLAs Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, Arani Srinivasulu, Pulavarthi Venkata Mani Prasad, Gali Bhanu Prakash and Kalikiri Murali Mohan.

The occasion also witnessed the presence of the Board of Directors of Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited Dinesh R Pai – Founder and Executive Chairman, K Ullas Kamath, Vice Chairman, Pradeep G Pai, Founder and Managing Director, Jagadish R Pai, Founder and Executive Director.

Shrimad Vidyadeeshteertha seer praised the company’s values-driven journey.

“It gives immense happiness to see an organisation grow with dedication, discipline, humility, and a commitment towards society. Enterprises that create opportunities, empower people, and operate with values contribute meaningfully to the progress of the nation”, he said.

Minister T G Bharath highlighted the importance of industrial growth in strengthening regional development. Dinesh R Pai, Founder and Executive Chairman, Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited, expressed gratitude to consumers, channel partners, employees, distributors, suppliers, and stakeholders who have contributed to the company’s remarkable growth journey.