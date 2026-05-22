Karnataka Cabinet discusses Domestic Workers Bill, grievance redressal panel planned

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday discussed the Domestic Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill aimed at ensuring welfare measures and social security benefits for domestic workers. The Bill has been deferred.
Under the Bill, the State Government proposes to set up a separate Grievance Redressal Committee to resolve disputes among workers, employers and service providers. The Bill also proposes strict action against employers or agencies found violating the rules
Also proposed under the Bill is The Karnataka Domestic Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund. According to the Bill, workers engaged for more than one hour will be recognised as part-time workers. By registering and obtaining a labour card, they will be eligible to avail benefits under various government welfare schemes.
It also stresses on maternity and paternity benefits for eligible women and men beneficiaries, limited to up to two children, and financial assistance for the education of children of registered beneficiaries, as prescribed.
52 criminal cases withdrawn
The State Government has decided to withdraw 52 criminal cases registered across the state.This has been done in compliance with the directives of courts and based on the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee. ost of the cases are against pro-Kannada organisations and activists who were involved in various protests. There are also cases that were registered during Covid-19,
The Cabinet approved the appointment of retired High Court judge Justice PN Desai as chairperson of the Human Rights Commission.
The Cabinet also approved setting up of a petrol pump and retail outlet by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd under the dealership model on land belonging to the Prisons Department within the premises of Bengaluru Central Prison.
The Cabinet approved a programme to provide 500 students from backward classes with two years of residential PUC education (First PUC and Second PUC – Science stream), along with NEET/JEE/
CET entrance exam coaching. The scheme will cost the government Rs 15 crore. It will cover 15 students from each district who studied in government schools and secured the highest marks in Mathematics and Science in the Class 10 board examination.
CM Siddaramaiah is convening an important day-long meeting with Congress MLAs, former MLAs, MPs, former MPs and heads of various party units to discuss SIR on May 24. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala too is expected to attend.
Sources in the government said concerns have been raised over voter mapping. There is an apprehension that 66% voters in Raichur, 46% in Bengaluru and 6-8% in places like Hassan would be removed from the voter list.
The sources also said that the deletions could be more in places like Raichur, Yadgir and other districts, from where people migrate to bigger cities in search of jobs. A large number of people arrive in Bengaluru and that could be the reason for high deletions.