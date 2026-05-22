Karnataka Cabinet discusses Domestic Workers Bill, grievance redressal panel planned

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday discussed the Domestic Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill aimed at ensuring welfare measures and social security benefits for domestic workers. The Bill has been deferred.

Under the Bill, the State Government proposes to set up a separate Grievance Redressal Committee to resolve disputes among workers, employers and service providers. The Bill also proposes strict action against employers or agencies found violating the rules

Also proposed under the Bill is The Karnataka Domestic Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund. According to the Bill, workers engaged for more than one hour will be recognised as part-time workers. By registering and obtaining a labour card, they will be eligible to avail benefits under various government welfare schemes.

It also stresses on maternity and paternity benefits for eligible women and men beneficiaries, limited to up to two children, and financial assistance for the education of children of registered beneficiaries, as prescribed.