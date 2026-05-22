Karnataka ranks fifth in graft: Upa Lokayukta Veerappa

MANDYA: Expressing serious concern over growing corruption in government departments, Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa said Karnataka has ranked fifth in corruption in the country and warned that failure to curb the menace could lead to dangerous consequences in the future.

Inaugurating a programme for hearing and disposal of pending cases from Mandya and Malavalli taluks at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya on Thursday, Justice Veerappa said corruption had spread across every department in the state administration.

The Upa Lokayukta was visiting Mandya district for the second time within a year to review pending complaints and cases. He expressed displeasure over the inability of district authorities to dispose of cases effectively.

“Merely giving assurances is not enough. Officials themselves must change,” he said, stating that government officials must use their authority to ensure justice for the public and discharge their duties responsibly and sincerely.

He said everyone, from ordinary citizens to senior officials, should work with honesty and good intent. “India stands at the 91st position among 140 countries in corruption rankings, while Karnataka is placed fifth among Indian states. Both officials and citizens must change to eradicate corruption,” he said.

Justice Veerappa revealed that 1,281 illegal or corruption-related cases had been detected across 16 districts in Karnataka. He warned officials to work honestly and with integrity, failing which action would be initiated against them.