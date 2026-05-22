Mekedatu DPR to be submitted to Centre soon, says Shivakumar

MYSURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, has said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project has been prepared and will soon be submitted to the Union Government for approval.

Speaking to reporters at the Madhyaranga Temple in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district, Shivakumar said that the groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be performed after receiving clearance from the Centre.

“We have already prepared the DPR for the Mekedatu project and opened a dedicated project office. Land is being identified to compensate for the forest area that will be submerged. The DPR will soon be submitted to the Centre, and after approval, the foundation stone for the project will be laid,” he said.

On the long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute, Shivakumar said that Tamil Nadu has no right to object to the Mekedatu project. He said the Supreme Court had directed that the issue should be decided by the Central Water Commission.