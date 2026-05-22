North Corporation sounds alert on rickety buildings in Pulikeshinagar Division

BENGALURU: Following the wall collapse incident at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital at Shivajinagar and heavy rains expected in the coming days, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has began issuing ‘public alert’ and appeals to residents to inform them about dilapidated buildings and dangerous compound walls in Pulikeshi Nagar Division of the corporation limit.
As per Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, BNCC, a public advisory has been issued regarding dilapidated buildings and dangerous compound walls in various wards of Pulikeshinagar Division.
“Preventive measures are being undertaken to identify dangerous buildings and walls, including government schools, private schools, government and private buildings, and compound walls located in wards such as Shampura, Kaval Bairasandra, Shakti Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Varalakshminagar, Doddannanagar, Kushalnagar, Sagayapuram, Pulikeshinagar and SK Garden,” he said.
In case of any accident or untoward incident caused due to negligence, property owners concerned will be held directly responsible, he warned.
A senior official from BNCC Town Planning Department said that the roads are narrow and congested in Pulakeshinagar division and any mishap like building wall collapse, the fire force, ambulance and others cannot reach easily. Citizens have been requested to inform Pulikeshinagar Division officials through phone call or WhatsApp if they notice any dilapidated buildings or dangerous walls that may pose a threat to public safety.
The civic body also clarified that owners of private schools, private buildings and compound walls found to be in a dangerous condition have been instructed to immediately remove or repair them at their own cost and take necessary safety measures. “The civic body will not take up any demolition of such dangerous walls and houses, which are of a private nature, for free,” he said.
RING THEM UP
Officials to be contacted if dilapidated walls and dangerous structures are found in Pulakeshinagar Division:
Executive Engineer - Tippeswamy: 9538004111
Assistant Executive Engineer - Devarajaiah K.B.: 9886153161
Assistant Executive Engineer - Krishnappa V.R.: 8867196994
Assistant Executive Engineer - Raghavendra: 9845730883