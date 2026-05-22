North Corporation sounds alert on rickety buildings in Pulikeshinagar Division

BENGALURU: Following the wall collapse incident at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital at Shivajinagar and heavy rains expected in the coming days, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has began issuing ‘public alert’ and appeals to residents to inform them about dilapidated buildings and dangerous compound walls in Pulikeshi Nagar Division of the corporation limit.

As per Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, BNCC, a public advisory has been issued regarding dilapidated buildings and dangerous compound walls in various wards of Pulikeshinagar Division.

“Preventive measures are being undertaken to identify dangerous buildings and walls, including government schools, private schools, government and private buildings, and compound walls located in wards such as Shampura, Kaval Bairasandra, Shakti Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Varalakshminagar, Doddannanagar, Kushalnagar, Sagayapuram, Pulikeshinagar and SK Garden,” he said.

In case of any accident or untoward incident caused due to negligence, property owners concerned will be held directly responsible, he warned.