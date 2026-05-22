Second Karnataka PU Exam-2 results declared, pass percentage 92

BENGALURU: Karnataka announced the results of Examination-2 and recorded a cumulative II PUC pass percentage of 92.25, marking an increase of 7.06 percentage points compared to last year’s cumulative result of 85.19 per cent.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) said, a total of 80,535 students appeared for the exam-2 and 36,764 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 45.65.

The board stated that students who appeared for Examination-2 were mainly supplementary and improvement candidates. Under the new system, students were allowed to retain the higher marks scored in either Examination-1 or Examination-2, resulting in an increase in the overall cumulative result. Following the consolidation of marks from both examinations, 5,85,077 students passed out of 6,34,233 candidates.

17,397 girls passed with 46.74 percent outperforming boys while 19,367 boys passed 44.72 percent. In cumulative, out of 3,54,479 girls who appeared, 3,31,856 passed, recording a pass percentage of 93.62 per cent. Among boys, 2,53,221 students passed out of 2,79,754 candidates, recording 90.52 per cent.

Among social categories, Scheduled Caste students recorded 43.19 per cent pass percentage while Scheduled Tribe students recorded 44.47 per cent and General category students recorded 46.42 per cent. Under Medium wise category, English Medium showed a pass percent of 47.26 and Kannada Medium showed a pass percent of 44.02.

Mathematics recorded the highest number of centums for Exam 2, 315 students scoring full marks, followed by Chemistry with 75 centums, Physics with 61 centums followed by Kannada with 60 centums.

The board said students can apply online for scanned copies of answer scripts from May 21 to May 23.