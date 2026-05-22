Smart moo-ve: Cattle to get own ‘Aadhaar’ soon in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The State Government is introducing digital identification for cattle, using muzzle biometrics. The barcode-based identification system will help track vaccination records, health status, and insurance or death-related claims. This will act like Aadhaar card for cattle.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the system is expected to replace traditional ear tags that require piercing of ears. The mechanism is now ready for pilot implementation.

In future, farmers may be able to upload photos of their cattle through the same system, enabling digital health assessment and faster access to government services.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary to Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that the initiative would enable accurate identification of cattle through unique muzzle prints similar to human being’s finger prints.

“The initiative will also help prevent fraud in livestock-related schemes and improve transparency in implementation,” he said.

He also said this can be replicated across multiple grievance redressal and livestock management systems in the state.