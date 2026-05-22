Teen girl rescued after trying to jump from fifth-floor terrace in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Panic gripped NRI Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar after a 16-year-old girl attempted to end her life by jumping from the fifth floor of an apartment building on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with the police, rescued the girl, who is suspected to be mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

The police said that around 11.30 am, the girl had climbed to the terrace of the ground-plus-four-floor apartment building in NRI Layout and shouted that she would jump from there. Residents, who noticed the girl attempting to end her life, immediately alerted the Namma 112 and fire personnel. They also tried to convince her to climb down.

Fire personnel and police personnel, who rushed to the scene, climbed the apartment building and brought her down after struggling with her for a few minutes on the terrace. The girl, who resides far away from the apartment, entered the building as the gate was kept open.

The police added that, according to her family members, she was undergoing treatment at a hospital for mental illness, and family disputes may have led her to take the extreme step. However, the exact reason for the attempt is yet to be ascertained. The girl was shifted to NIMHANS for further treatment and counselling.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Boy rescued by Hoysala police after getting locked in toilet

A five-year-old boy trapped inside the washroom of his house was rescued by the Hoysala police near Rajajinagar 1st Block. The police said that around 10.30 am on May 18, the boy’s father called Namma 112 and told his child was trapped inside a toilet. The Hoysala team rushed to the spot within two minutes and entered the washroom through the rear-side window. The police then opened the door from inside and rescued the child.