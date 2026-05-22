Upa Lokayukta Justice files case against two forest officials

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra has registered a suo motu case against assistant conservator of forests Gopal A, Somwarpet Sub-Division, and range forest officer Rakshit, Kushalnagar Territorial Range, Kodagu, in connection with the death of a tourist and an elephant at Dubare.

Juneshe S, 33, the tourist from Tamil Nadu, was crushed to death on May 18 after she was caught in a fight between two elephants at the elephant camp in Dubare. Marthanda, the elephant, succumbed to injuries sustained during the fight with Kanjan.

Justice Phaneendra said the incident was a result of ‘failure’ or ‘inaction’ on the part of forest officials. The incident indicates that there are many problems at the camp, which should be addressed immediately. He took media reports as source material for the suo motu case.

Stating that it is a violation of Article 21 concerning the right to life, Justice Phaneendra cited a verdict of the apex court in the Vincent Panikurlangara versus Union of India case, concerning the obligation on the part of officials in protecting people’s lives.

Justice Phaneendra ordered the forest officials to submit their explanation in person by June 24.