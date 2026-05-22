World Bank visit to Karnataka's Karwar boosts K Shore project

KARWAR: The state government’s K Shore programme – designed to curb marine pollution while simultaneously enhancing tourism and safeguarding marine life – has now gained momentum following a recent visit to Karwar by a team from the World Bank.

The government has submitted a proposal to the World Bank seeking assistance of Rs 850 crore to ensure a pollution-free coastline, free from plastic contamination.

The initiative is aimed at maintaining clean beaches, strengthening coastal livelihoods and local economies, and preventing plastic waste from entering the sea.

Under the proposal, the state has requested Rs 588 crore from the World Bank (approximately 70 per cent), while the remaining Rs 252 crore (around 30 per cent) will be borne by the state government. Of the total funds, Uttara Kannada district has been allocated Rs 250 crore for implementation of multiple programmes.