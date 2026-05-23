Brain-dead man saves four lives as first organ donation performed at Karnataka's Madikeri district hospital

MADIKERI: A 46-year-old man, declared brain dead, gave a new lease of life to over four people after his family donated his organs. In a landmark achievement, the organ donation procedure was conducted for the first time at the District Hospital in Madikeri.

Dalu (46), a resident of Arvathoklu near Gonikoppal, was admitted to the District Hospital aka Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) after he suffered severe head injuries in an accident. However, Dalu was not responding to the treatment, and after 48 hours of observation, a two-stage medical committee conducted the examination and confirmed loss of brain stem functions. The hospital declared him brain dead.

While tragedy struck the family of Dalu after he was declared brain dead on May 19, Dalu’s wife Rajeshwari, took a bold step. Following counseling by the medical experts at the District Hospital, Rajeshwari agreed to donate the organs of her husband.

“My husband suffered continuous epilepsy attacks on May 17 and he was shifted to the District Hospital. After several tests, the doctors at the hospital confirmed that my husband was brain dead on May 19,” recalled Rajeshwari. An estate worker who also works as domestic help to run her family, Rajeshwari decided to donate her husband’s organs after she learnt that it would help many patients.

Following the consent by the victim’s family, the management at the hospital contacted several other hospitals and made a list of the recipients. As Dr Nanjundaiah, District Surgeon, explained, “We are intimidated about the organ donation to Jeevasarthakathe (state government body that coordinates organ transplantation) and hospitals that were in need of organs were recognized.”

The kidneys of Dalu were donated to recipients registered with JSS Hospital in Mysuru even as expert doctors Dr Vijay and Dr Manjunath Shetty, who visited the District Hospital to retrieve the kidney conducted the transplantation in Mysuru. Further, corneas were transplanted to registered recipients at Mysuru Medical College.

Since the functioning of the heart of Dalu was slow, the heart valves were retrieved and the transplant was done at a private hospital in Bengaluru. “However, we could not find a recipient for lungs and hence we did not remove Dalu’s lungs,” Dr Nanjundaiah confirmed. He added that since Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences has already been accredited by SOTTO and NOTTO, the case was reported to the State Organ and SOTTO. The organ procurement process was carried out under the guidance of SOTTO.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of KoIMS Dean Dr Lokesh AJ., Hospital Superintendent Dr. Somashekar and District Surgeon Dr. Nanjundaiah. ICU team Dr. Nishid Joseph and Nursing Officer Pawan worked tirelessly to keep the patient's condition stable.

In the surgery that began at 2 am on Saturday, two kidneys, heart valves and eye corneas were successfully harvested. Neurosurgeons Dr. Sachin Dharwadkar and Dr. Vijayakumar, who arrived from Mysore, carried out the kidney harvest. Dr. Abhinandan and Dr. Chandrashekar collected the heart valves, and Dr. Shruti and the team collected the corneas. Nursing staff Jayashree, Anil and Manjunath and senior nursing officers Vasanth and Mahesh performed the task efficiently.

Meanwhile, Dalu’s remains were handed over to the family through a ‘walk of honour’ after the medical experts honored the donor’s service.