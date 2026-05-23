Chikkaballapur selected as pilot district for 50-million sapling plantation campaign

CHIKKABALLAPUR: The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has launched a major campaign to plant 50 million saplings across Karnataka, said High Court and Chikkaballapur district administrative judge Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar.

He was addressing a press conference at the district court on Saturday regarding the planting of more than five lakh saplings across Chikkaballapur district as part of World Environment Day celebrations.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar said Chikkaballapur district has been selected as the pilot project for the sapling plantation campaign, under which a plan to plant five lakh saplings using the Miyawaki method has been taken up.

Chikkaballapur also falls under the Green Ring Bengaluru Corridor. This corridor covers areas within an aerial distance of about 50 km from Vidhana Soudha. Under this project, an objective has been set to plant five crore saplings in the state to enhance biodiversity, increase groundwater recharge and reduce dust and air pollution around the expanding Bengaluru region, he said.

Chikkaballapur district is in urgent need of more forest cover. The district is facing serious environmental stress, and groundwater levels have declined. In February 2023, the average groundwater level in the district was 17.52 metres below ground level, the judge said.

By February 2024, it had dropped to 35.66 metres, reflecting an average decline of 18.14 metres.