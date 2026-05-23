Five killed as cruiser collides with lorry in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Five persons were killed after a cruiser vehicle collided with a lorry near Ladlapur in Kalaburagi district during the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased persons were identified as Tolusab (27), Hussain (48), Maiboob (45), Rasulbee (42) and Fatima (38). All the victimes were from Ingalagi village of Chittapur taluk.

According to Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police (SP) Adduru Srinivasalu, a lorry heading to Chennai from Gujarat collided head-on with a Cruiser vehicle traveling from Yadgir toward Wadi town. All occupants of the Cruiser died on the spot. The lorry driver is currently absconding.

Priyank Kharge condoles death

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat raj Priyank Kharge expressed shock over the death of 5 persons in the accident and condoled the death.

Expressing grief on his ‘X’ platform, Priyank Kharge said that he has spoken with Kalaburagi SP and directed him to provide all necessary assistance, he said.