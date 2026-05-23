Karnataka Congress MLAs set 15-day deadline for party top brass on Cabinet reshuffle decision

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress MLA Gopalakrishna Belur on Friday said a group of 30-35 legislators is planning to visit Delhi by May 28 or 29 to press for decisions related to Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Karnataka. He also said that if no decision is taken in 15 days, the MLAs will take “aggressive steps”.
Gopalakrishna represents Sagar in the Assembly.
Speaking to reporters, Gopalakrishna said the visit was initially scheduled after the selection of the Kerala Chief Minister and that the legislators would hold a meeting within the next few days before heading to the national capital. “We have taken a firm stand this time. Nearly three years have passed, but no concrete action has been taken on the issue,” he said.
Referring to discussions around cabinet expansion, Gopalakrishna said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently indicated that around 15 legislators could be accommodated, but the group was demanding opportunities for more than 20 MLAs.
“Many leaders have already enjoyed positions of power for three years. Opportunities should now be given to others if the Congress has to become stronger in Karnataka,” the MLA said.
Gopalakrishna said around 25 legislators had travelled to Delhi earlier and that the number was now expected to rise to over 35. When asked about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he said party legislators were strongly seeking one. “We are not asking only for newcomers to be inducted. We are asking for changes in the existing structure as well,” he said.
On speculation over a possible change in the CM, Gopalakrishna said such decisions rest with the party’s national leadership.
“The chief minister issue is not in our hands. We are demanding what we believe is our right,” he said. He also indicated that legislators seeking Cabinet positions expected clarity within the next 15 days and hinted at further steps if their demands were not addressed.
“If we are not given an opportunity, we will discuss our future course of action and take a decision,” he said.
Krishna Byre Gowda, 4 other MLAs in Delhi
Amid speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and four other MLAs visited New Delhi on Friday. They are expected to meet the Congress high command leaders, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.
Speculation is rife as to whether Gowda will meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi before the latter embarks on a 10-day foreign trip from May 24. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Hangal MLA Srinivas Mane, and Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima have accompanied Gowda.
After May 26, Chief Whip in the Assembly Ashok Pattan is likely to coordinate a group of MLAs for a Delhi visit to insist on the cabinet reshuffle. In a similar exercise in the recent past, Pattan had led 25 MLAs to the top brass.