Karnataka Congress MLAs set 15-day deadline for party top brass on Cabinet reshuffle decision

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress MLA Gopalakrishna Belur on Friday said a group of 30-35 legislators is planning to visit Delhi by May 28 or 29 to press for decisions related to Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Karnataka. He also said that if no decision is taken in 15 days, the MLAs will take “aggressive steps”.

Gopalakrishna represents Sagar in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Gopalakrishna said the visit was initially scheduled after the selection of the Kerala Chief Minister and that the legislators would hold a meeting within the next few days before heading to the national capital. “We have taken a firm stand this time. Nearly three years have passed, but no concrete action has been taken on the issue,” he said.

Referring to discussions around cabinet expansion, Gopalakrishna said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently indicated that around 15 legislators could be accommodated, but the group was demanding opportunities for more than 20 MLAs.

“Many leaders have already enjoyed positions of power for three years. Opportunities should now be given to others if the Congress has to become stronger in Karnataka,” the MLA said.