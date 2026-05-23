Karnataka's Visvesvaraya Technological University declares engineering results just 10 mins after exams

BENGALURU: Setting a new record in its evaluation process, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) announced the final-semester BE and BTech examination results within 10 minutes of completion of exams on Friday.

According to the university, 56,192 students appeared for the exams. The practical exams concluded at 5.30 pm and the results were declared by 5.40 pm. The overall result stood at 99.98%. The results were jointly released by Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) UJ Ujwal.

VTU stated that exams for final-year students studying in 220 engineering colleges under the university were conducted from the first week of May. The theory examination answer scripts had already been evaluated and stored digitally in advance.

The practical exams were held on Friday from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Within five minutes of the exams concluding, the marks were consolidated. The results were processed and announced within 10 minutes.

Prof Vidyashankar said VTU has consistently focused on adopting technology in examination and evaluation systems. “Announcing results within 10 minutes of exam completion is not an easy task.

Final-year students wait for results for placements and higher education opportunities, and we wanted to ensure there was no delay,” he said. He also credited the examination section staff, administrative officials and affiliated colleges for the achievement.

Last year, result announced in 1 hr

Prof Ujwal said digital evaluation of answer scripts and advance preparation made the quick announcement possible. The university also sent results directly to students through mobile phones.

In May 2025, results for 50,321 students were announced within one hour of the completion of exams. In May 2024, results for 37,011 students were declared within three hours, while in 2023, results for 43,662 students were announced two days after the exams.