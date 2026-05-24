'Ambassadors of IAF': Suryakiran Aerobatic Team to celebrate 30 years of daredevilry in Bidar

BENGALURU: Marking three glorious decades of breathtaking aerial displays in India and around the world, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force will celebrate its 30th anniversary on May 26 in Bidar.

Popularly known as the “Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force”, the nine-aircraft formation aerobatic team has inspired millions through professional flying in close formations and thrilling low-level manoeuvres.

The team, “Suryakiran” -- the “Rays of the Sun”, was formed on May 27, 1996 at the Air Force Station Bidar, initially flying the Kiran Mk-II aircraft. In September 1996, the team made its public debut with a spectacular display in Coimbatore, marking the beginning of an inspiring journey in precision aerobatics, read a release from the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

Over the past three decades, SKAT has performed over 800 air displays, captivating audiences across India and abroad, including China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Since 2015, SKAT has switched over to Hawk Mk-132 aircraft.

The pilots from the team go through rigorous and intensive training to master complex aerobatic manoeuvres with flawless coordination, forming the foundation of their close formation flying.