Bank of Baroda renews MoU with Karnataka Police, launches enhanced salary package

BENGALURU: Bank of Baroda has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka State Police, introducing an enhanced salary package for police personnel.

The MoU was signed in the presence of DGP and HoPF Dr M A Saleem and Bank of Baroda General Manager Anil Kumar Srivastava, along with senior officials from both sides.

The renewed agreement introduces the Karnataka State Police Salary Package with improved insurance coverage and enhanced benefits. The package includes Life Insurance Cover of Rs 10 lakh and Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) of Rs 125 lakhs for death on or off duty and permanent total disability, and Rs 62.5 lakh for permanent partial disability.

Pensioners will receive PAI cover of up to Rs 75 lakh, while family pensioners will receive a flat PAI cover of Rs 37.5 lakh. Bank of Baroda General Manager Anil Kumar Srivastava said the bank remains committed to supporting frontline forces through comprehensive financial solutions that provide security, convenience and long-term value.