Bengaluru's Anekal set to get India's second biggest cricket stadium

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a Rs 943 crore international cricket stadium at Suryanagar in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district. This will be the country’s second biggest cricket stadium after Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the same event, jointly organised by the Housing Department and the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), Siddaramaiah launched the Chief Minister’s ‘Namma Mane’ project by laying the foundation stone for Surya Shine and Surya Divine housing complexes and symbolically handed over sites to those who gave up their land for the housing project.

The CM announced that the government will soon come up with a Games Village at Anekal. “We have paved the way for the comprehensive development of this area in all aspects, including sports, tourism, job creation and economic growth,” he said.

Recalling last year’s stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that caused 11 deaths during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL victory, the CM said, “After the incident, we realised the need for an international-level cricket stadium.”

The CM said the Housing Department and KHB, which were only building houses till now, are moving forward with the construction of an 80,000-seat capacity stadium as a vision of progress. “The stadium in Gujarat has a 90,000-seat capacity. This project, when completed, will be India’s second-largest stadium. This will not only boost tourism but also the econom