BJP chief Nitin Nabin's maiden Karnataka visit sparks talk of party's 2028 Assembly poll plans

BENGALURU: BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s maiden visit to the state for three days starting Saturday late evening has created a buzz in political circles as it is being interpreted as a precursor to the turnaround of the party’s fortunes in the 2028 assembly polls in Karnataka.

It assumes significance as he is visiting after the party’s emphatic win in West Bengal which has also been attributed by critics to Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. He will also hold talks with the SIR wing of the party on Sunday.

He will engage in a series of meetings with the party leaders, including the legislators and MPs at the party’s office and address the workers at a resort on the outskirts of the city.

On Monday, Nabin is likely to meet the party’s key leaders and RSS functionaries before wrapping up his trip.

The key takeaways from his visit will result in the party’s revamp, if necessary, as it would be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The issue of the party’s nomination for the RS seat from Karnataka, as the BJP can win only one out of the four, is also likely to be discussed. Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has held talks with Nabin in New Delhi besides Modi and Amit Shah.