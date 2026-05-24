Cabinet reshuffle buzz, leadership tussle keep Congress on edge in Karnataka

The situation in Congress seems to be quite messy. The party legislators are demanding a cabinet reshuffle and openly setting a deadline, while the central leadership appears to be caught in a dilemma over the leadership issue. Senior leaders, including many ministers, believe change is on the cards. But they are not certain what that change would be.

Earlier this week, the government completed three years in office and is heading towards the home stretch of its five-year tenure. At a big rally to celebrate the milestone, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also State Congress president, signalled that all is hunky-dory, and the party would retain power in the 2028 polls. But contrary to the public posturing of the top leaders, many senior leaders feel there is an urgent need for course correction, as further delay could be disastrous for the party’s prospects.

It is unclear if the Congress high command is considering replacing Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar as part of the power-sharing agreement they purportedly reached while forming the government in 2023. The Congress leadership has ambiguously denied the existence of the power-sharing agreement.

So much so that it has not even said that Siddaramaiah would be the CM for the full five years of the current term. In the absence of a clear message, political circles are abuzz with speculation, including that of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge returning to state politics.