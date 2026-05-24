Karnataka Examinations Authority to hold CET workshops in 65 govt colleges

BENGALURU: In a bid to help students and parents better understand the CET counselling and seat allotment process, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will organise “CET Seat Allotment Manthana” workshops from May 25 to 30 in 65 government engineering, medical and dental colleges across Karnataka.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said all preparations for the awareness programme have been completed. Except on May 28, two sessions will be conducted every day, from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

During the sessions, officials will explain how the seat allotment process works, the correct method of entering options, choices available after seat allotment, procedures to be followed if students wish to wait for a better college seat, fee payment methods and other related formalities.

Students and parents must register and book slots through the KEA website. A separate link has been provided on the website to choose the preferred college and session timing. KEA added that several students lose seats in their preferred colleges despite securing good ranks due to mistakes made during option entry.

KEA also clarified that students preparing for the NEET examination need not personally attend the programme. However, parents can participate in the workshops and gather the required information on their own.