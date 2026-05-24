Karnataka govt schools to hire 51,000 guest teachers

BENGALURU: The state government has approved a proposal for temporary appointment of 51,000 guest teachers in government primary and high schools across the state for 2026-27 to overcome the shortage of teachers.

According to an order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department on Friday, 40,000 guest teachers will be appointed in primary schools and 11,000 in high schools.

Services of guest teachers will be continued till permanent staff are appointed through direct recruitment or until the end of the academic year, whichever is earlier.

The proposal was submitted by the commissioner of the School Education Department, who pointed out that schools would reopen in May and immediate recruitment was necessary.