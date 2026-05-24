Karnataka Health Minister Rao urges people not to panic over Ebola, says all precautionary measures taken

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday urged the people not to panic in view of the outbreak of Ebola in some African countries.

He said no case of Ebola has been reported in India so far. The Health Department is in constant touch with the Union government. It is closely monitoring the situation.

Rao said precautionary measures have been taken across the state. People arriving from African countries such as Uganda and Congo will be kept under observation for 21 days. Officials have been instructed to act immediately if any symptoms are detected.

The state and Union governments have issued guidelines to be followed.

On the hike in fuel prices, Rao criticised the Centre’s economic policies and blamed the conflict in West Asia for it. Despite collecting large revenues when crude oil prices were low, the Centre failed to reduce taxes, he said. Referring to Manmohan Singh’s tenure as PM, he said measures were taken then to protect the interests of the people when crude oil prices increased rapidly.

He said the Modi and his government only focused on winning elections rather than addressing people’s problems.

On the cancellation of NEET, Rao said the state is ready to conduct an entrance test for medical courses if permission is granted to it by the Centre. Referring to Karnataka’s CET, the minister said the state has the capability to conduct the entrance test for medical courses in a fair and effective manner.