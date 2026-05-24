Karnataka hikes minimum wages in 81 sectors by 60%

BENGALURU: The state government has revised minimum wages for workers across the state by 60%, Labour Minister Santosh Lad announced, calling it the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of labourers. The revised wage structure is expected to benefit lakhs of workers employed across 81 scheduled sectors in the state.

The revised notification, issued by the Labour Department on Friday, aims to provide greater financial security to workers in the unorganised and specified sectors. Lad said the revision had been taken up in compliance with Supreme Court directions to fix minimum wages.

For the first time, all scheduled employment has been brought under a single notification, replacing the earlier system of separate classifications for four sectors. The state has now been divided into three wage zones – Zone-1 comprising the Greater Bengaluru Area; Zone-2 covering other city corporations and district headquarters; and Zone-3 for the remaining areas.

Workers have been classified into four categories: unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled. Highly skilled workers in Bengaluru and surrounding areas under Zone-1 will now receive a minimum monthly wage of Rs 31,114, while skilled workers will receive Rs 28,285.