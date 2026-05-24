KRIDL engineers accused of releasing Rs 5 crore for 'incomplete' works; contractor gets advance bail

BENGALURU: Four engineers from the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) allegedly got Rs 5 crore released from the state exchequer, claiming that works worth Rs 5 crore had been completed in Bengaluru Urban and Mandya Zilla Panchayats.

The Lokayukta police disclosed this while filing objections before the Special Court for Lokayukta cases to the anticipatory bail application filed by Nagaraju Y G, an empanelled KRIDL contractor, who manages SLV Constructions.

The Lokayukta police said they have registered a suo motu case against the four accused, including the then superintendent engineer, two executive engineers and assistant engineer, KRIDL, East Range, Bengaluru city.

The four accused colluded with the contractors to cheat the government, the Lokayukta police revealed. The projects were claimed to be completed though no proposals had been sent by the chief executive officers of Bengaluru Urban and Mandya zilla panchayats. But the accused created fake memorandums, work orders and unique transaction reference numbers. They also succeeded in creating computerised receipts and vouchers and got Rs 5 crore released.

Contractor Nagaraju allegedly facilitated the four in getting the funds on the basis of fake documents. But he denied any involvement and nexus with the accused, while expressing apprehension over his arrest. The public prosecutor contended that the custodial interrogation of Nagaraju is necessary.