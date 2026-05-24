Living beside books: Mysuru man who quit govt job to build free-access 15-lakh-book library

MYSURU: Ankegowda, a noted bibliophile, will receive Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

He has been selected under ‘Unsung Heroes’ category for his exceptional contribution to librarianship and the promotion of reading culture.

Ankegowda is the founder of Pustaka Mane (House of Books), one of India’s largest free-access libraries, which houses more than 15 lakh books.

His journey to establish the library in rural Haralahalli was filled with hardship and sacrifice. He even gave up his government job to pursue his passion for books.

Born on October 17, 1949, in Chinakurali village of Pandavapura taluk, Ankegowda came from a farming family. His parents, Marigowda and Ningamma, struggled financially. When he completed Class 5, his father asked him to herd sheep.

But his interest in studies remained. He later cleared SSLC examinations and moved to Pandavapura for his intermediate studies, relying on scholarships and meal assistance to complete his education. He then joined the then Mysore State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as a bus conductor.

His intermediate teacher, Gopinath Barki, prodded him to return to academics. Ankegowda completed his BA degree from Maharaja Evening College, Mysuru, between 1971 and 1973, and later earned an MA in Kannada through distance education during 1976-77.