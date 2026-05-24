Living beside books: Mysuru man who quit govt job to build free-access 15-lakh-book library

MYSURU: Ankegowda, a noted bibliophile, will receive Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.
He has been selected under ‘Unsung Heroes’ category for his exceptional contribution to librarianship and the promotion of reading culture.
Ankegowda is the founder of Pustaka Mane (House of Books), one of India’s largest free-access libraries, which houses more than 15 lakh books.
His journey to establish the library in rural Haralahalli was filled with hardship and sacrifice. He even gave up his government job to pursue his passion for books.
Born on October 17, 1949, in Chinakurali village of Pandavapura taluk, Ankegowda came from a farming family. His parents, Marigowda and Ningamma, struggled financially. When he completed Class 5, his father asked him to herd sheep.
But his interest in studies remained. He later cleared SSLC examinations and moved to Pandavapura for his intermediate studies, relying on scholarships and meal assistance to complete his education. He then joined the then Mysore State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as a bus conductor.
His intermediate teacher, Gopinath Barki, prodded him to return to academics. Ankegowda completed his BA degree from Maharaja Evening College, Mysuru, between 1971 and 1973, and later earned an MA in Kannada through distance education during 1976-77.
He later worked as a foreman at the cooperative sugar factory in Pandavapura. He says he spent nearly 60% of his salary on buying books. Over the years, this passion evolved into a massive collection that eventually required his full attention, prompting him to take voluntary retirement to preserve and nurture the library.
His love for books began during his BA days under the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme at the Mysore University Press. With the Rs 5 he earned daily, he bought small books published by the Ramakrishna Mission.
Initially, the books were stored in his tiny four-and-a-half-square-metre house in Vishweshwaranagar, Pandavapura. The collection eventually occupied every corner of the home, turning it into what visitors described as a ‘bookworm’s paradise.’ However, protecting and maintaining such a large collection became a challenge.
At this stage, businessman Srihari Khoday stepped in. Impressed after visiting Ankegowda’s house, Khoday decided to help preserve the collection. In 2005, he bought land worth Rs 12 lakh and helped build a large library under the Ankegowda Gyan Pratishthan in Vishweshwaranagar at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.
Today, it is known as ‘Ankegowda Pustaka Mane’. The library has around 15 lakh books. Readers of all age groups visit the library to access rare and valuable books.
Over the years, Ankegowda has received several honours, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2014, the Sahitya Paricharaka Award from the Kannada Book Authority, the Apratima Ratna Award during Suvarna Karnataka celebrations, and recognition at the 77th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in 2011. He also served as president of the 7th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Pandavapura taluk in 2018. His library has earned recognition from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and has been featured in the Limca Book of Records.
Ankegowda has also collected rare coins from India and abroad, postage stamps, greeting cards, vintage cameras, and maps, reflecting the wide range of his interests. He credits much of his success to the support of his wife, who stood by him even when he sold household assets to buy books instead of spending on personal comforts. He possesses a collection of more than 4,000 photographs and 80 books related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Currently, he is expanding the library by constructing additional floors to accommodate the growing collection. At least 10 acres of land would be required to preserve all the books and artefacts. He said that his rare coin collection alone is worth nearly Rs 2 crore and expressed concern over the lack of public and political awareness regarding the importance of books and libraries.