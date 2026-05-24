LoP Ashoka urges Karnataka govt to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the sale of petrol and diesel in Karnataka to reduce the burden of price rise on the middle class and farmers. In Karnataka, the VAT on petrol is 29.84%, and diesel 18.44%.

The BJP leader said the increase in petrol and diesel prices will not bring even a single extra paise in tax to the Central government. “The state government will earn approximately Rs 7,000 crore annually.

If the Congress government has any respect for the people, it should announce that it is ready to forego this additional revenue. It is wrong to blame only the Central government,” he said.

Ashoka said oil companies have increased prices due to the international price hike due to ongoing wars and oil prices have increased in all countries.

Vote-bank politics

Ashoka said the Congress government withdrew cases against those who attacked the police near the Ladle Mashak Darga in Aland, Kalaburagi, those who attacked a minister’s car and those who incited communal violence.