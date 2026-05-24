MoS Shobha Karandlaje distributes appointment letters to 84 candidates at Rozgar Mela in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the 19th Rozgar Mela organised in Bengaluru, appointment letters were distributed to 84 candidates, including 35 recruits from the railways by Labour and Employment Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday.

Shobha addressing the gathering after distributing the appointment letters said that with the newly recruited candidates, the Centre aims to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, when the country marks 100 years of Independence.

She described the current youth as the ‘Amrit Generation’ and urged them to contribute sincerely towards nation-building during their service. She also encouraged recruits to participate in the Centre’s Karmayogi Programme to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Other candidates were selected for departments and institutions including the Department of Posts, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bank of Baroda and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).