NSE, Karnataka govt collaborate to launch student skilling program

BENGALURU: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Higher Education Department, Government of Karnataka have collaborated to launch the ‘Student Skilling Program’ aiming to equip the youth of Karnataka with industry-relevant skills in the securities market.

The Student Skilling Program enhances their financial knowledge and employability skills in the securities market. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant leap towards empowering the youth of the state of Karnataka.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Khushboo G Chowdhary, the state secretary of Department of Higher Education, and Ankit Sharma, the chief regulatory officer of NSE, in the presencv of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Higher Education Dr MC Sudhakar and others.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said “Education, financial literacy and management and investing are key pillars in building a knowledgeable, empowered and resilient state of Karnataka.

Through this collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, NSE is committed to equip students with practical knowledge of the securities market, investing, while also enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential. This initiative reflects our vision of creating a financially aware and future-ready youth workforce.”