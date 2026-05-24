'RS polls have nothing to do with cabinet reshuffle decision': Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The issue of leadership change or cabinet reshuffle is likely to be resolved before the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections for four seats from Karnataka.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the RS elections happen as per schedule and have nothing to do with the decision on cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters here, he clarified that he will not seek a change in his portfolio as he has efficiently handled it and is also capable of handling a bigger responsibility.

“No, the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections will be done by our high command and the chief minister. It is routine, it will happen on its own,” he said while replying to a query whether the RS elections will delay the cabinet reshuffle.

On senior legislators, including Sagar MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna, seeking cabinet berths, he said, “I don’t see anything wrong in what they are asking for. They are seeking cabinet berths as they have won three, two, or four times. They also have the capacity. But there is a limit of 15% to be inducted into the cabinet as ministers, So, the numbers are limited.”

He claimed to have run the Home Ministry efficiently for eight years. “I am not disappointed, I have no regrets. I will handle whatever portfolio I am given. I have that capacity,” he asserted when asked if he will seek a change in portfolio if the cabinet reshuffle happens.

Many senior Congress leaders said the issue of leadership change or cabinet reshuffle will be resolved soon.