Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera in race for Congress' Rajya Sabha nominations from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of June 18 polls to four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, the names of Congress national leaders Supriya Srinate and Pawan Khera are making the rounds for nominations from the state.

The Congress, which is expected to comfortably win three seats, may nominate them as both leaders had worked aggressively alongside the party’s Karnataka unit ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the name of senior leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, who is retiring as MLC on June 30, is also being floated for RS nomination. Hariprasad, a Congress Working Committee permanent member and AICC in-charge of Haryana, is also a ministerial aspirant in the event of a reshuffle in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

Party insiders felt that Srinate and Khera should be nominated from their respective states and the high command should consider Karnataka leaders for the RS. Hariprasad is also likely to become a minister in the reshuffle, they added.

Among other aspirants who may be considered for the RS nominations include senior Supreme Court advocate Mohan Katarki and former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, former RS member Prof Rajeev Gowda, Mango Development Board Chairman Dr B C Muddugangadhar and former Union minister K Rahman Khan’s son Mansoor Ali Khan, who was defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central.