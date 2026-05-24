Ten, including nine women, drown in Bhatkal estuary while collecting bivalves in Karnataka

SHIRALI THATTEHAKKLU: In a shocking incident, 10 persons, nine of them women, met a watery grave when they were collecting bivalves at the Venkatapura river estuary at Shirali Tattehakklu at Padushirali of Bhatkal taluk on Sunday morning.

In what is considered to be one of the biggest tragedies in recent history, 13 people – 11 women and two men – had entered the estuary at Shirali Tattehakklu when they were washed away by rising waters. They had not heeded the Met department warning issued on Saturday against venturing into the sea.

Local residents said the sea was in low tide after continuous rain throughout the night. When the water level rose and the victims started screaming, fishermen jumped into the sea and pulled out 11 persons. But eight of them were already dead, while two were in serious condition. “The incident occurred at 10 am,” Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police MN Deepan told The New Indian Express.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi Madhev Naik (38), Lakshmi Mahadev Naik, Lakshmi Shivaram Naik, Mastamma Manjunath Naik (43), Lakshmi Anappa Naik (44), Jyothi Nagappa Naik (37), Malathi Jatappa Naik (38) and Umesh Manjunath Naik (44).