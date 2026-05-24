Ten, including nine women, drown in Bhatkal estuary while collecting bivalves in Karnataka

SHIRALI THATTEHAKKLU: In a shocking incident, 10 persons, nine of them women, met a watery grave when they were collecting bivalves at the Venkatapura river estuary at Shirali Tattehakklu at Padushirali of Bhatkal taluk on Sunday morning.
In what is considered to be one of the biggest tragedies in recent history, 13 people – 11 women and two men – had entered the estuary at Shirali Tattehakklu when they were washed away by rising waters. They had not heeded the Met department warning issued on Saturday against venturing into the sea.
Local residents said the sea was in low tide after continuous rain throughout the night. When the water level rose and the victims started screaming, fishermen jumped into the sea and pulled out 11 persons. But eight of them were already dead, while two were in serious condition. “The incident occurred at 10 am,” Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police MN Deepan told The New Indian Express.
The deceased were identified as Lakshmi Madhev Naik (38), Lakshmi Mahadev Naik, Lakshmi Shivaram Naik, Mastamma Manjunath Naik (43), Lakshmi Anappa Naik (44), Jyothi Nagappa Naik (37), Malathi Jatappa Naik (38) and Umesh Manjunath Naik (44).
It’s surprising as all victims experts: Locals
The bodies of Nagaratna Parameshwar Naik and Manjamma Govida Naik were recovered in the evening. Madhev Veerappa Naik is still missing. Two injured – Nagaratna Eshwar Naik and Madhevi Naik – have been shifted to Manipal Hospital.
All related to each other
The police said all the 13 were related and hailed from Sharadahole Padushirali. When the level started rising, locals called out to them to come out of waters, but they could not.
Mystery to villagers
The locals and fishermen were not sure what happened. “If there is a rise in water level, it will not be sudden. Since the deceased were experienced, they would have understood the situation and would be cautious,” they added.
Those who drowned may not have known the depth of water and anticipated the increase in water levels, they said. Venkatapura is a rivulet that takes birth in Bhatkal taluk and joins the sea after traversing 100 km. It merges with the Arabian Sea at Shirali.
Bivalve and women
Normally, it is the women who collect bivalves or black clams that are in great demand for nutritional value. Tattehakklu estuary is rich in bivalves.